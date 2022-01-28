Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to announce sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.81 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange reported sales of $1.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full-year sales of $7.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.12 billion to $7.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.34 billion to $7.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share.

ICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.44.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $607,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $8,085,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,410 shares of company stock worth $9,761,507. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,520,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,767,395,000 after buying an additional 135,218 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,867,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,951,748,000 after purchasing an additional 146,602 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,764,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,712 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,213,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,997,000 after acquiring an additional 155,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,670,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,894,000 after acquiring an additional 456,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICE traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.40. 3,255,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,710,038. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.88 and its 200-day moving average is $126.37. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $109.04 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

