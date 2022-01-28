Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to announce sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.81 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange reported sales of $1.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full-year sales of $7.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.12 billion to $7.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.34 billion to $7.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share.

ICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.44.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $607,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $8,085,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,410 shares of company stock worth $9,761,507. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,520,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,767,395,000 after buying an additional 135,218 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,867,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,951,748,000 after purchasing an additional 146,602 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,764,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,712 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,213,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,997,000 after acquiring an additional 155,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,670,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,894,000 after acquiring an additional 456,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICE traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.40. 3,255,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,710,038. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.88 and its 200-day moving average is $126.37. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $109.04 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE)

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.