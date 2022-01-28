Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts predict that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Interface’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.33. Interface posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interface will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.20 million. Interface had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Interface from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:TILE traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.76. 190,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,584. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.54 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Interface has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $18.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.44%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Interface by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 413,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 94,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,393,000 after buying an additional 22,602 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 440,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after buying an additional 46,669 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 143,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 20,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

