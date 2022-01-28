International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,202 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lcnb Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $132.52 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $152.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.55 and a 200-day moving average of $133.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $118.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

