International Business Machines Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.16 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for International Business Machines in a research report issued on Monday, January 24th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.03.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $132.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.55 and its 200-day moving average is $133.35. International Business Machines has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $118.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 30,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 286,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,330,000 after purchasing an additional 39,946 shares during the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

See Also: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.