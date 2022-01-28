International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target Cut to $118.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IBM. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a positive rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.45.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines stock opened at $132.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.35. The stock has a market cap of $118.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $246,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 165,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,232,000 after acquiring an additional 19,081 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $2,710,000. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.