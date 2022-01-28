Internet Computer (ICP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $243.59 Million

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 28th. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion and approximately $243.59 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 19.6% against the dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for $19.37 or 0.00052727 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Internet Computer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00047949 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,375.84 or 0.06466773 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,726.03 or 0.99964063 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00051292 BTC.

Frax (FRAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 476,576,035 coins and its circulating supply is 199,026,765 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

