Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Sold by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 21.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,828,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,737,000 after purchasing an additional 106,744 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,736,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,852,000 after purchasing an additional 17,547 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,773,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,691,000 after purchasing an additional 164,000 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,072,000 after buying an additional 565,285 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,231,000 after buying an additional 16,370 shares during the period. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $45.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.92 and its 200-day moving average is $38.95. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $55.19. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 367.06%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s quarterly revenue was up 201.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITCI. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $8,328,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 41,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $1,708,518.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 447,439 shares of company stock worth $20,644,692 over the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

