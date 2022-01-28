Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a growth of 466.0% from the December 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

BSMT opened at $25.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.12. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $26.54.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be issued a $0.029 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSMT. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 190.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 46,432 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $920,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 233.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 12,547 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 8,049 shares during the period.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.