Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a growth of 466.0% from the December 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.
BSMT opened at $25.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.12. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $26.54.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be issued a $0.029 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%.
Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.