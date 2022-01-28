Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its price target cut by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Invesco from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Invesco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Invesco has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.92%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $1,219,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Invesco by 257.6% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Invesco by 224.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Invesco by 83.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

