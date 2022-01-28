Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

Shares of Investors Bancorp stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $16.15. 24,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,704,915. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average is $14.98. Investors Bancorp has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 44.80%.

In other news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $1,636,334.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Investors Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,113 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,750,000 after purchasing an additional 206,156 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Investors Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.