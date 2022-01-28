Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Doma (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,535 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,660% compared to the typical volume of 144 call options.

In other Doma news, CAO Michael Alan Smith acquired 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $102,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Doma in the 3rd quarter worth about $509,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doma in the 3rd quarter worth about $727,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Doma in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,238,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doma in the 3rd quarter worth about $445,000. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Doma in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

DOMA stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. Doma has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $10.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.05.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $162.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Doma will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Doma Company Profile

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

