ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Analysts expect ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) to report earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ION Geophysical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.16). ION Geophysical reported earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ION Geophysical will report full year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.44). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.50). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ION Geophysical.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $44.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ION Geophysical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of ION Geophysical stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,409,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,764. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 3.16. ION Geophysical has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $5.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 377,489 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ION Geophysical in the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 708.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 59,815 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 55.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 45,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of ION Geophysical in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. 18.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ION Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corp. engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the E&P Technology and Services, and Operations Optimization segments. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies.

