ION (ION) Price Down 18.3% This Week

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 37% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. ION has a total market cap of $251,229.57 and $28.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ION has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ION coin can now be purchased for $0.0182 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.23 or 0.00175456 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00028092 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00074369 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.74 or 0.00386643 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00008630 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000461 BTC.

ION Profile

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,690,962 coins and its circulating supply is 13,790,962 coins. The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official website is ionomy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars.

