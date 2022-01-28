Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Trading 3.5% Higher

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) traded up 3.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.78 and last traded at $14.31. 31,154 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,658,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.83.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.

The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.55.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,236,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $318,392,000 after acquiring an additional 182,924 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,489,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $283,337,000 after acquiring an additional 530,000 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 13.8% during the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 22.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,899,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,947,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,333,000 after buying an additional 179,637 shares during the last quarter. 99.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

