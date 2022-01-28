Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Trading 3.5% Higher

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) traded up 3.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.78 and last traded at $14.31. 31,154 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,658,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.83.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.
The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.55.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,236,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $318,392,000 after acquiring an additional 182,924 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,489,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $283,337,000 after acquiring an additional 530,000 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 13.8% during the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 22.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,899,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,947,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,333,000 after buying an additional 179,637 shares during the last quarter. 99.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.
Featured Article: News Sentiment
Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.