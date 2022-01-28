IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART) Trading 0.2% Higher

IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART) shares traded up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.91 and last traded at $26.86. 404 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.80.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.32.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IQ Healthy Hearts ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART) by 48.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,157 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 17.44% of IQ Healthy Hearts ETF worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

