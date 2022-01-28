IQE (LON:IQE) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of IQE (LON:IQE) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 50 ($0.67) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. decreased their price objective on shares of IQE from GBX 65 ($0.88) to GBX 55 ($0.74) and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of IQE from GBX 50 ($0.67) to GBX 42 ($0.57) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

LON:IQE opened at GBX 30.50 ($0.41) on Tuesday. IQE has a fifty-two week low of GBX 27.53 ($0.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 84.70 ($1.14). The stock has a market capitalization of £245.03 million and a P/E ratio of -308.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 34.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 43.09.

In related news, insider Carol Chesney acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £7,600 ($10,253.64).

About IQE

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

