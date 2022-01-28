IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 22.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 509,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,782 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $121,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.7% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 47,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 54.0% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at $1,042,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,427,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.37.

IQV stock opened at $232.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.91 and a 52-week high of $285.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $262.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.75. The company has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 58.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41.

In other news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

