iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) PT Raised to $156.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $156.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IRTC. Morgan Stanley raised iRhythm Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research raised iRhythm Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. initiated coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $160.36.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $114.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.16. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -42.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. iRhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $277.81.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $85.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.65 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 24.55%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $27,816,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $21,312,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 23.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,409,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,505,000 after buying an additional 269,403 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 124.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 412,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,377,000 after buying an additional 228,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 22.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,165,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,334,000 after buying an additional 212,601 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

