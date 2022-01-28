iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Holdings Decreased by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 57.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $112.31 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.69 and a 1 year high of $119.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.36 and a 200-day moving average of $115.52.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.106 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

