iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 130,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,260,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the period. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 143,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $101.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.09. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $86.38 and a 52 week high of $103.74.

