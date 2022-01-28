iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Short Interest Update

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,900 shares, a decline of 72.3% from the December 31st total of 421,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 681,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,246. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.82. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $84.53 and a one year high of $117.49.

