iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Partners LLC

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,569 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 9.3% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $42,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414,887 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $305,625,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,039,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,085 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,313,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,288,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,968 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGG traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.64. 60,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,519,477. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.75. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.36 and a fifty-two week high of $117.49.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

