iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.33

iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.33 and last traded at $32.33, with a volume of 2061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.68.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.23.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 159.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

