iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.33

iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.33 and last traded at $32.33, with a volume of 2061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.68.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.23.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 2,444.8% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after buying an additional 7,216,579 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,347,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,878,000 after buying an additional 185,548 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 1,340.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,084,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,960,000 after buying an additional 1,939,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,615,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,948,000 after buying an additional 55,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 69.3% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,546,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,645,000 after buying an additional 632,771 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

