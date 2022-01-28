iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) is Cpwm LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Cpwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 218,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,779 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Cpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $21,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 52.8% during the third quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period.

ACWI traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $96.85. The company had a trading volume of 100,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,487,011. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.05. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $89.97 and a 52-week high of $107.46.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

