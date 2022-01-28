iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,984 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $7,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $96.89 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.26.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.