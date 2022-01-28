iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Stake Lessened by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,562 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 258.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 617,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,372,000 after acquiring an additional 445,222 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 92.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 789,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,302,000 after buying an additional 25,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 26,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock opened at $31.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.70. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $30.77 and a 52 week high of $36.49.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

