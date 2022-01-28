iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 44.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $83.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.96. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $70.50 and a 1 year high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.