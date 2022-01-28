iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Holdings Lowered by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 65,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $19,678,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $3,203,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $72.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.60. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

