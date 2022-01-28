iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Holdings Lowered by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,791 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $21,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $150.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.43. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.47 and a fifty-two week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

