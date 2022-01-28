iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSE:XGD) Shares Down 2.7%

iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSE:XGD)’s share price dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$17.45 and last traded at C$17.53. Approximately 787,636 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 454,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.02.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.88.

