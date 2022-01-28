iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $5,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 18,692.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 10,281 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $186.02 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.95 and a fifty-two week high of $205.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.66.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

