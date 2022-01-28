IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) Given New $15.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) had its price target reduced by SVB Leerink from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on IsoPlexis in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on IsoPlexis in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IsoPlexis in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:ISO opened at $6.27 on Thursday. IsoPlexis has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.80.

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($10.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($9.87). The company had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 million. On average, equities analysts expect that IsoPlexis will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IsoPlexis

IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn.

