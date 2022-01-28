IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) vs. Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) Head-To-Head Contrast

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) and Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares IsoPlexis and Scientific Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IsoPlexis N/A N/A N/A Scientific Industries -43.53% -22.59% -19.56%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for IsoPlexis and Scientific Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IsoPlexis 0 0 4 0 3.00 Scientific Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

IsoPlexis presently has a consensus price target of $18.33, suggesting a potential upside of 192.40%. Given IsoPlexis’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe IsoPlexis is more favorable than Scientific Industries.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IsoPlexis and Scientific Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IsoPlexis $10.39 million 23.51 -$23.26 million N/A N/A Scientific Industries $9.77 million 2.74 -$3.67 million N/A N/A

Scientific Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IsoPlexis.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.7% of IsoPlexis shares are held by institutional investors. 27.7% of Scientific Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IsoPlexis beats Scientific Industries on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

IsoPlexis Company Profile

IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn.

Scientific Industries Company Profile

Scientific Industries, Inc. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of benchtop laboratory equipment. It operates through the following segments: Benchtop Laboratory Equipment and Bioprocessing Systems. The Benchtop Laboratory Equipment segment manufactures and markets standard equipment for research in university and pharmacy laboratories sold through equipment distributors and online.The Bioprocessing Systems segment deals with the development and sublicensing of bioprocessing systems and products for research in university and industrial laboratories. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Bohemia, NY.

