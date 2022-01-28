ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) PT Lowered to GBX 410 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 500 ($6.75) to GBX 410 ($5.53) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ITMPF has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ITM Power in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of ITM Power in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ITM Power in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of ITM Power in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on ITM Power from GBX 350 ($4.72) to GBX 300 ($4.05) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $331.85.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITMPF opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.72. ITM Power has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30.

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

