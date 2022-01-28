ITV (LON:ITV) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

ITV (LON:ITV)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($2.16) target price on the broadcaster’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 41.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on ITV from GBX 109 ($1.47) to GBX 128 ($1.73) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ITV from GBX 210 ($2.83) to GBX 215 ($2.90) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.29) price objective on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.75) target price on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ITV currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 160.60 ($2.17).

Shares of ITV stock opened at GBX 113.05 ($1.53) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £4.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.56. ITV has a one year low of GBX 101.90 ($1.37) and a one year high of GBX 134.15 ($1.81). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 112.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 114.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.46, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

In other ITV news, insider Carolyn McCall sold 445,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.44), for a total value of £476,687.14 ($643,128.90). Also, insider Mary Harris bought 3,011 shares of ITV stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of £3,342.21 ($4,509.19).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

