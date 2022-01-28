Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.29.

IVPAF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. upped their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Ivanhoe Mines stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.44. The stock had a trading volume of 147,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,637. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $10.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.71.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Platreef Project, Kamao-Kakila Project, Western Foreland Project, and Kipushi Project. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland and William Beckwith Hayden on April 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

