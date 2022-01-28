IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) traded up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.02 and last traded at $3.97. 2,533 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 5,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.05.

About IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF)

IWG Plc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of spectrum of work solutions across multiple brands. It also provides services to the property owner, property investor, franchisee, and brokers. The company was founded by Mark Dixon in 1989 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

