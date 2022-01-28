Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC Has $11.72 Million Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 205,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Impinj comprises approximately 4.3% of Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s holdings in Impinj were worth $11,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 6.5% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,836,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,946,000 after buying an additional 111,671 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 8.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,465,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,613,000 after purchasing an additional 116,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,037,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,546,000 after purchasing an additional 45,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 761,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,265,000 after purchasing an additional 33,185 shares during the period. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC raised its position in Impinj by 5.9% during the second quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 684,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,323,000 after acquiring an additional 38,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Impinj alerts:

In related news, Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $790,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 805 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $65,221.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,055,419 shares of company stock valued at $82,637,538. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

PI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.36.

NASDAQ:PI traded down $2.10 on Friday, hitting $69.57. 1,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,067. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.32 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.48. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.69 and a 52 week high of $94.39.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $45.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. Impinj’s revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Impinj Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI).

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.