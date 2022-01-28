Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC Purchases 17,909 Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,909 shares during the quarter. Codexis makes up approximately 2.6% of Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC owned 0.47% of Codexis worth $7,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Codexis by 10.0% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 99,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Codexis during the third quarter worth $5,414,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Codexis by 11.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 134,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 13,789 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Codexis by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,294,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,971,000 after acquiring an additional 170,085 shares during the period. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its position in Codexis by 1.6% during the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 93,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $17.72. The stock had a trading volume of 25,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,181. Codexis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $42.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.83 and a beta of 1.55.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Codexis had a negative net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $36.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $1,410,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,000 shares of company stock worth $1,807,100. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CDXS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

