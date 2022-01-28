Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC Purchases 64,166 Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 49.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,166 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC owned about 0.41% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 21,807 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 21,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 107,009.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 11,771 shares during the period.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AERI stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $6.84. 2,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,275. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $21.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.88. The stock has a market cap of $323.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.77.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 159.85%. The business had revenue of $29.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AERI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.