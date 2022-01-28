James Halstead (LON:JHD) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $535.64

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 535.64 ($7.23) and traded as low as GBX 285.90 ($3.86). James Halstead shares last traded at GBX 288 ($3.89), with a volume of 77,787 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of £659.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 506.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 535.64.

About James Halstead (LON:JHD)

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. The company was founded in 1914 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

