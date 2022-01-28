Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 297.4% from the December 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of JAPSY stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $9.14. The company had a trading volume of 63,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,404. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Japan Airlines has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $12.78.

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. Japan Airlines had a negative net margin of 39.98% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter.

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd. engages in scheduled and non-scheduled air transport, aerial work, and aircraft maintenance services. It operates through the Air Transport and Others segments. The Air Transport segment engages in air transport business, airport passenger service, ground handling service, maintenance service, cargo service, passenger transport service and airport area business.

