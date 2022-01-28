Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Xilinx, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xilinx in a research report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now expects that the programmable devices maker will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.96. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xilinx’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.32 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.64.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX traded down $4.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.92. 54,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,319,045. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.65. The stock has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.02 and a beta of 0.95. Xilinx has a one year low of $111.84 and a one year high of $239.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.11%.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 19.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,639,081 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,683,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,762 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 5.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,991,798 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,055,692,000 after acquiring an additional 368,197 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 12.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,950,546 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $745,861,000 after acquiring an additional 550,498 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Xilinx by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,133,240 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $597,832,000 after purchasing an additional 256,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Xilinx by 195.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,791,172 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $579,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,432 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

