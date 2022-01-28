Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €14.35 Price Target for Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO)

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) has been assigned a €14.35 ($16.31) price objective by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.10 ($18.30) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.36) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($17.61) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.45) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($14.77) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €12.81 ($14.55).

Get Klöckner & Co SE alerts:

Shares of ETR KCO opened at €10.05 ($11.42) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.18, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.11. Klöckner & Co SE has a 1-year low of €7.30 ($8.30) and a 1-year high of €13.49 ($15.33). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €10.39 and a 200 day moving average price of €11.06.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Klöckner & Co SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klöckner & Co SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.