Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Brown & Brown, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Brown & Brown in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.11.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $61.97 on Friday. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $42.72 and a 12-month high of $70.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 363.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 1,088.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 36.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

