Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Equitable Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Equitable in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath expects that the company will earn $6.50 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equitable’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.90 EPS.

Get Equitable alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Equitable stock opened at $32.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.03. Equitable has a fifty-two week low of $24.56 and a fifty-two week high of $36.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.65.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $42,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,144 shares of company stock worth $3,079,538 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Equitable by 9,941.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,104,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073,138 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Equitable during the second quarter worth $86,399,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Equitable by 69.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,595,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,271 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Equitable by 49.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,585,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,553 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Equitable by 8.5% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,131,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,223 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.