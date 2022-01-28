Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Navios Maritime Partners L.P.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NMM)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $2.53 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navios Maritime Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.16 EPS.

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock opened at $26.90 on Thursday. Navios Maritime Partners has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $36.46. The company has a market capitalization of $533.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $1.33. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 67.76% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $227.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMM. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 386.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 4,449.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 10,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.26% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.