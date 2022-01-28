Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Z Holdings Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:YAHOY)

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Z in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Z’s FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Z from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YAHOY opened at $9.52 on Wednesday. Z has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $14.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.09.

Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion.

Z Company Profile

Z Holdings Corp. engages in the management of group companies and related operations. It operates through the following segments: Media and Commerce. The Media segment covers the advertisement related services that include search linked advertisement and display advertisement. The Commerce segment handles the commerce related services in Yahoo Auction!, Yahoo! Shopping, ASKUL Corp., and Yahoo! Premium.

