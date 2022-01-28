Jeffrey Richart Geygan Acquires 13,972 Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 13,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $111,356.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.81. 575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,608. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.23 and a twelve month high of $10.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.16. The firm has a market cap of $48.27 million, a PE ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 22,343 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 51.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.

